Woman security guard raped by supervisor in Ghaziabad housing society, dies

Her family, however, has alleged that she was raped by three men in the basement of the society and thereafter consumed poison due to which she was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Written by India News Desk
The woman belonged to Jharkhand and was living with her aunt in the close vicinity of the housing society. (File photo)

A 19-year-old woman security guard working at a housing society in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, died on Monday after she was allegedly beaten and raped by her supervisor.

The accused, Ajay (32), has been arrested, police said, PTI reported.

According to the police, the crime took place on Sunday. The victim was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi by her co-workers as her condition started deteriorating. She breathed her last on Monday morning.

The woman belonged to Jharkhand and was living with her aunt in the close vicinity of the housing society.

Her family, however, has alleged that she was raped by three men in the basement of the society and thereafter consumed poison due to which she was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

DCP (rural) Vivek Chand Yadav told PTI that the police have registered an FIR under the section of rape (376 IPC) as he said the woman was not gang-raped. He said police have obtained footage from CCTV cameras installed inside the basement in which no such incident of gang rape was observed.

Chand also said that her viscera has been sent to the forensic science laboratory to ascertain whether she died after consuming poison or due to her lung disease.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 09:09 IST

