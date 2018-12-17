Woman killed, son injured in cylinder blast in Muzaffarnagar

A woman was killed and her 12-year-old son injured after a gas cylinder exploded at Aldi village here, police said Monday. The incident took place Sunday when Anita (30) was preparing lunch. The child is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, they said. Police said Anita was declared brought dead by doctors.
