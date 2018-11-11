Woman killed, daughter loses vision in West Delhi accident

The deceased was identified as Poonam Sardana, while Chetanya(13) received multiple injuries on her face and lost her sight in one eye. (IE)

In a horrific accident in the national capital, a 38-year-old woman was killed and her daughter was seriously injured after their four-wheeler was hit by a speeding vehicle, which was allegedly driven by an inebriated woman, in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area. Reportedly, the accident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Poonam Sardana, while Chetanya(13) received multiple injuries on her face and lost her sight in one eye. Her eye was completely damaged in the accident and doctors transplanted Poonam’s cornea to replace the damaged one.

According to The Indian Express, Poonam Sardana, and her family members were returning to their home in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar after meeting a spiritual guru in Chattarpur area. Poonam’s husband, Vimal Sardana, and their two children Chaitanya and Daivik (6), as well as Vimal’s elder brother Sudhir and his wife and two children, were in the car.

The accused’s car toppled multiple times before hitting Sardana’s car and two other vehicles. Poonam and Chaitanya, who were sitting behind the driver’s seat, were critically injured.

Reportedly, the erring vehicle was being driven by one Shivani Malik (22), who was on a joyride with three of her friends who allegedly had alcoholic drinks at Connaught Place, and were driving towards Gurgaon. Shivani was allegedly driving at a high speed and she lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider before crossing over to the other lane and hitting Sardana’s car from the rear-end.

Accused Shivani Malik is a resident of Ghaziabad. She is a student of Delhi University and also works at a salon in Noida. She was allegedly inebriated and was on her way to a Gurugram club along with friends, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Monika Bhardwaj told PTI. On Friday, the police were informed about an accident on the flyover where two damaged vehicles were found.

Meanwhile, Malik has been arrested and booked under IPC sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).