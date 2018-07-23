Woman judge, 3 others, looted at knife-point inside running train between Narsinghpur-Jabalpur stations in Madhya Pradesh

“The accused took away Rs 61,000 in cash, jewellery and seven mobile phones, totalling Rs 3 lakh. They then pulled the chain and got off the train,” the official said. (Representational photo)

A woman additional district judge, along with three other passengers, was today looted at knife-point on a running train between Narsinghpur and Jabalpur stations in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident happened at around 4:30am today when additional district judge Aarti Shukla (40) and three others were travelling in coach A-1 of the 22191 Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express, Jabalpur railway police inspector Y Mishra told PTI.

He said that four unidentified persons looted the passengers at knife-point when the train was moving between Narsinghpur and Jabalpur stations of West Central Railway.

“The accused took away Rs 61,000 in cash, jewellery and seven mobile phones, totalling Rs 3 lakh. They then pulled the chain and got off the train,” the official said.

He said that besides Shukla, passengers Anita Sharma (32) of Mandla, Ranu Saini (60) of Jabalpur and Poonam Balecha (38) of Satna had lodged police complaints.

The case had been transferred to Gadarwara railway police station in Narsinghpur, he said.

Gadarwara railway police inspector Vinod Shukla said the mobile phones that the accused had looted had been placed under surveillance.

“We hope to arrest these four persons soon,” Shukla said.