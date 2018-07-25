Woman held captive by husband and in-laws, attacked with acid and hot oil (Image: Representational photo)

A 35-year-old woman here was allegedly held captive by her husband and in-laws for almost a week, beaten up and attacked with acid and hot oil, police said today.

The woman, Kausar, said she married Kasim almost a year ago. In her complaint, she said that she was held hostage on July 9 and beaten up. Her neck was burnt using hot oil, fingers and toes were also attacked with acid.

She was kept hungry and thirsty. After this, she was thrown out of the house on July 17.”

According to Superintendent of Police Balendu Bhushan Singh, “On the complaint lodged by the woman at Puranpur police station late last night, a case has been registered against her husband and in-laws. “Since the allegations are very serious, the police is probing each and every aspect of the case and will then gradually proceed further.”