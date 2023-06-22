scorecardresearch
Woman harassed, thrown off moving train near Gwalior; FIR lodged

A 32-year-old woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed and forcibly thrown off a moving train by a group of individuals near Gwalior station in Madhya Pradesh. An FIR has been registered.

Written by Aastha Monga
Updated:
Gwalior| Sexual Harassment|
The incident was discovered on Tuesday morning when the unconscious victims were found near the railway track on the Badori railway line between Gwalior and Guna. (Representational Image: Indian Express)

A 32-year-old woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed and thrown off a moving train by a group of individuals near Gwalior station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday night.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to The Indian Express. 

According to Superintendent of Police (Gwalior) Rajesh Chandel, the victim sustained fractures during the ordeal. She was accompanied by her 23-year-old male relative.

“The woman has sustained fractures. She was accompanied by a male relative, who had not sustained serious injuries. The railway police have also been roped in to investigate the matter. We are trying to ascertain the train and passenger details to apprehend the accused persons. She has not been able to give us details of the train, she just said she was headed towards Surat.  We are verifying her statement,” Chandel told The Indian Express. 

“She is a labourer from Jharkhand and they were both headed to Surat. She told us that a group of five persons had begun clicking pictures of her,” the SP added. 

The victim objected to their behaviour and lied to them that her relative was her husband, warning the group about serious consequences. The group members allegedly started pulling her saree when she objected to their actions. They then threw both the woman and her relative out of the moving train. 

The incident came to light only on Tuesday morning when the unconscious victims were found near the railway track on the Badori railway line between Gwalior and Guna.

Authorities are actively seeking CCTV footage from Muzaffarpur railway station and Lucknow in order to identify the accused individuals. Further investigations into the matter are currently underway.

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 12:08 IST

