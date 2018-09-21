​​​
Two unidentified men allegedly molested a woman security guard of the Central Railway on a goods train at Kalyan station in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said Friday.

By: | Thane | Published: September 21, 2018 10:20 PM
Woman guard on goods train molested at Kalyan station (Representative image)

Two unidentified men allegedly molested a woman security guard of the Central Railway on a goods train at Kalyan station in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said Friday. A case under IPC section 354 (molestation) has been registered and police were searching for the culprits, an official said. The complainant was posted as a security guard on a goods train. When the train was in the railway yard at Kalyan late Thursday evening, two men entered its brake-van and molested her, the official said. Kalyan Railway Police are conducting further probe.

