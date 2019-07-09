Woman cop suspended in Lucknow for bringing newborn baby to work, DGP orders probe

The cop joined duty close to one and half month back carrying her baby in her arms. (Representative image)

In a development laden with distinct irony, a policewoman in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow posted at Woman Power Line 1090 — a helpline for women to help those who in distress — was suspended after she brought her newborn child to work after being allegedly denied leave by her superior, also a woman. The woman constable has now appealed against the decision at the office of the DGP, who has ordered a probe into the incident.

The cop, Suchita Singh, joined duty close to one and half month back carrying her baby in her arms, after her leave was not sanctioned. Apart from her, another women named Shanu Pal has also accused the department of harassment and has lodged a complaint at the CM helpline number saying that she was denied leave by her seniors.

Notably, incidents like these have come to fore despite the wing’s ADG Anju Gupta being a woman.

It is to be noted that last year, Jhansi Police last year honoured a woman constable who reported to work at the police station with her six-month-old. She was also transferred to the police station nearest to her residence. She was also conferred with the title of Mother Cop.

A creche was built for kids of those working in 1090 number, which was a great help for women working there. Even as the current DGP is also in support of the initiative, but the old creche currently stands defunct.

However, speaking to Dainik Jagran, ADG Anju Gupta has claimed that the woman Suchita Singh was suspended as she carried the child in the office, which was against the policy. She claimed that the woman staff did not want to keep their kids in the creche, which is why it was shut down. Denying the allegation of harassment, she added that a probe is underway as to why Anju Pal approached the CM’s office with a complaint.