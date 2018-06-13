Woman alleges rape by Samajwadi Party worker, attempts self-immolation in Lucknow, near UP Assembly

The woman has levelled rape charges against a Samajwadi Party worker.

A woman and her husband on Wednesday attempted self-immolation near Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. The woman has levelled rape charges against a Samajwadi Party worker. Speaking to media, victim’s husband said she was raped by a Samajwadi Party worker in 2015. “She was raped in 2015 and no action has been taken yet. He is threatening us to withdraw the case. I request his immediate arrest,” the husband said.

A similar incident came to light in April when a woman, along with her family, attempted self-immolation near Chief Minister’s residence. The woman, hailing from Unnao, had alleged rape by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Her father later died in police custody. The case took political colours, bringing embarrassment for CM Adityanath. Sengar was taken in custody by CBI.

