Woman allegedly locked up after triple talaq, dies on way to hospital

The victim’s sister has alleged that the husband of the 35-year-old woman used to beat her over dowry.

A case of dowry death has been registered against the husband and the in-laws of a woman who was given triple talaq over the phone and allegedly locked up for a month without food and water, leading to her death, police said today.

Razia was rescued from her husband’s home two months back but her condition had not improved, her family said. She died on Tuesday.

SP City Abhinandan Singh said the police have constituted two teams to nab the culprits, who are absconding.

The victim’s sister has alleged that the husband of the 35-year-old woman used to beat her over dowry.

“My sister Razia got married to Naeem Khan in 2005. A few days after their marriage, Naeem started beating her up, demanding dowry. In April, Naeem divorced her over the phone. He returned home after a few days and then locked her in a small room at his house, and did not even give her food or water,” claimed Razia’s elder sister Tara.

Razia’s family members rescued her from her husband’s home with the help of NGO Mera Haq two months ago.

She died while being taken to a Lucknow hospital to which she had been referred as her condition was not improving.

Mera Haq founder Farhat Naqvi said Razia was worried about her six-year-old son.

“A few days ago, Razia said she felt that she was not going to survive. She said her last wish was that her son stays with her family and not with her husband. Her sister has adopted Anas. We are yet to get justice for Razia,” Naqvi said.

The district police have now registered a dowry death case against Razia’s husband and his family members.

Last week, a woman in Mahoba was reportedly given triple talaq and forced to leave her husband’s house because the ‘chapati’ she made was burnt.

The Supreme Court had in August last year struck down triple talaq, calling the practice unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before law.

In December, the Lok Sabha passed the landmark bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence. The bill, however, is pending clearance by the Rajya Sabha.