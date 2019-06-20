‘Withdraw adverse remarks’: IAS Ashok Khemka writes to Haryana CM Khattar, seeks compliance of HC order

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2019 3:42:35 PM

The officer sought to expunge remarks made by the CM in his annual performance appraisal report (PAR) of the year 2016-2017.

Ashok Khemka.

Three months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected the adverse remarks made in the Performance Appraisal Report (2016-2017) of Ashok Khemka, the IAS officer has shot off a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking compliance of the order at the earliest, The Indian Express reported. The officer sought to expunge remarks made by the CM in his annual performance appraisal report (PAR) of the year 2016-2017 and restoration of the 9.92 grade as was given by Reviewing Authority.

The division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Kuldip Singh had said on March 18, “The remarks of the Accepting Officer and the grading of 9.00 given by the Accepting Authority are hereby set aside and the opinion given by the Reviewing Authority is restored. The grading of 9.92 given by the Reviewing Authority is also restored and will prevail upon the grading given by the Reporting Authority.”

Khemka wrote to chief secretary DS Dhesi the very next day, urging immediate compliance of the court’s order, which was not done. The IAS officer again wrote on Khattar on June 13 saying, “As chief minister of the state, you are the commander-in-chief of the executive. It is your political and moral duty to ensure that the state fulfils the mandates cast upon it by the courts. Laxity, especially towards court orders, sends an implicit message that the high and mighty consider themselves above the rule of law. Moreover, because the order impugns your actions (as the Accepting Authority) and quashes them as illegal, it is your legal and moral duty to ensure that compliance of the order is met at the earliest.”

“That you being head of the Executive as well as being directly impugned in the order; the lull of inaction is, at best, ineffectiveness in administration — res ipsa loquitor. Or at worst, reflective of a bias to frustrate court orders that rectify the conduct of those high in political positions — tabula in naufragio,” he added in the letter.

However, speaking to the paper, chief secretary D S Dhesi said that Haryana Government will challenge the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court.

