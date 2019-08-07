With Sushma Swaraj’s demise, Delhi loses three former CMs in less than a year

Diskhit and Swaraj died within a month. (PTI photo)

With Sushma Swaraj’s demise on Tuesday night, the national capital has lost three former chief ministers in less than a year. Swaraj, who was the chief minister of Delhi for a brief period from October-December 1998, passed away on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest.

Three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in July this year due to cardiac arrest. Diskhit and Swaraj died within a month. Madan Lal Khurana, who was the chief minister from 1993-96, also passed away in October last year.