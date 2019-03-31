TV actor to MP court: Will pay maintenance money to wife with Rahul Gandhi’s NYAY scheme

Congress president Rahul Gandhi recently announced that if voted to power, a Congress government would unconditionally give 20 percent of the country’s poorest of poor households a sum of Rs 72,000 annually.

A struggling television actor from Madhya Pradesh has told a local family court that he will pay maintenance to his estranged wife and daughter after he gets the money from the Congress’ proposed minimum income guarantee scheme, Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY). The family court had ordered Anand Sharma (38) to pay monthly maintenance amount of Rs 4,500 to his estranged wife and their 12-year-old daughter, who have been living separately for a while now. In his petition submitted before the family court, the actor has said that he performs small roles in TV serials and earns Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 per month. Apart from this, he also takes care of his parents.

Sharma requested the court to put March 12 order on hold till the formation of the Congress government after the Lok Sabha polls and added that his financial condition won’t allow him to pay maintenance regularly to his wife.

The struggling actor gave an undertaking to the court saying that once the Congress government comes to power an amount of Rs 4,500, out of the Rs 6,000 which he will get under NYAY will directly be transferred to his wife’s account.

His lawyer, Mohan Patidar, Saturday told PTI that the family court has fixed April 29 for the argument on his application.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced the Nyuntam Aay Yojana or Nyay scheme promising minimum income guarantee to every family among the poorest 20 percent and said that they will receive Rs 6,000 a month.

While the Congress termed the scheme as a game-changer the BJP called the scheme “laughable”.

Former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan had advised Rahul Gandhi on NYAY scheme and called it “doable”. Apart from Gandhi, he also held discussions with senior Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former finance minister P Chidambaram.

Taking swipe at PM Narendra Modi Gandhi had said that he is scared of NYAY income guarantee scheme. He also slammed the Modi government over lack of jobs and for “destroying” the country’s economy.

Terming the scheme as a surgical strike on poverty the Congress president said that the scheme will ensure the BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from NYAY, Gandhi said if the Congress comes to power it will introduce a new GST.

He tweeted that ‘they did demonetization and Gabbar Singh Tax. We will give NYAY and a real GST’.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gandhi’s sister and Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, said the Nyay scheme will empower women and added that it was akin to empowering a family.