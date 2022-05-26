With Modi on stage, MK Stalin demands Tamil be declared official language like Hindi; PM says Tamil language eternal

Amid the ongoing debate over Hindi and linguistic diversity in India, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Tamil an official language at Union government offices and the Madras High Court, as the two shared stage at an event in Chennai.

“I also appeal to the PM that Tamil should be announced as an official language at the High court,” Stalin said during his speech welcoming the prime minister on his arrival in Chennai.

Stalin also called for exempting Tamil Nadu from the national medical entrance test NEET after a bill was passed recently in the state assembly.

Later, addressing the event, the prime minister said that the central government was committed to promoting Tamil language.

“The Tamil language is eternal and the Tamil culture is global. Government of India is fully committed to further popularising the Tamil language and culture,” he said.

The DMK, which came to power in Tamil Nadu last year, has long demanded “official and administrative” language status for Tamil. Tamil was given the “classical language” status when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

Stalin also sought a raise in funding to the state and outlined that Tamil Nadu’s growth is unique as it is based not merely on economic parameters but on the ‘Dravidian model’ of inclusive growth.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation 5 projects worth over Rs 2,960 crore, in the presence of Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan and Chief Minister M K Stalin. The programme also witnessed inauguration of 1,152 houses constructed as part of the Light House Project-Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

The prime minister also launched various railway projects in Tamil Nadu, including the 75 km long Madurai-Theni Railway Gauge Conversion Project, in southern Tamil Nadu. Built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, it will facilitate access and give a fillip to tourism in the region.