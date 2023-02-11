With PM as mascot, orders pour in for plastic bottle-made jackets

Just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a light blue jacket made of recycled materials from plastic bottles (PET) during the ongoing Parliament session and the attire went viral, Senthil Sankar, the managing partner of Shree Renga Polymers and Ecoline Clothing, has his hands full.

The Karur-based company, which made the sadri jacket, says demand for similar jackets has increased manifold. “Many individuals, organisations and ministries are reaching out to us to place orders for similar jackets. With the PM himself being an advocate and mascot for a jacket made from PET bottles, a strong message has been sent and it has definitely impacted consumer awareness,” he told FE.

Founded in 2008 by K Shankar, father of Senthil Sankar, Shree Renga Polymers has been producing fibres out of recycled plastic bottles, which are then used to make garments, etc.

The jacket was presented to the PM by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) during the inauguration of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru recently.

On the association with IOC, Senthil said: “We have had a strong and positive association with IOC. We are extremely grateful and overwhelmed with the PM’s advocacy around sustainable fashion while wearing the jacket presented to him by IOC in collaboration and partnership with Shree Renga Polymers.”

The company said it has cutting-edge German technology powering its production lines for quality and efficient productivity and its hallmark is manufacturing dope-dyed colours and speciality recycled polyester fibres. It claimed it has developed more than 50 colours in a short span of time and has capabilities to produce flame-retardant, antimicrobial, trilobal and hollow fibres.

“We could not wished for more. I feel grateful and honoured that the PM chose to wear the upcycled jacket in the Rajya Sabha. This sends out a strong message for the entrepreneurs and the community involved in making efforts towards sustainable fashion and upcycling. This has provided a much-needed impetus for making India a more sustainable place for our future generations.”

Ecoline Clothing is a futuristic fashion brand which focusses on producing sustainable clothing solutions. It produces fashionwear for adults and children using polyester fabrics. The products are ISO-certified and as per global recycle standards. The product range includes contemporary designs for casual wear, sports wear, night wear and winter wear, among others.