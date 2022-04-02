With over Rs 3 crore dues, Congress gets eviction notice over bungalow occupied illegally by Sonia Gandhi’s secretary

The Directorate of Estates (DoE) which looks after the allocation of bungalows to the political parties, ministers and members of parliament has issued a notice to Congress to vacate one of its bungalows allotted to the party, reported ANI. The DoE comes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has also sought clarification from the occupant of bungalow number C-II/109 Chanakyapuri.

According to the report, the property in the national capital was allotted to the Congress party but it has been brought to the notice of the department that Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s secretary Vincent George has been residing in the bungalow.

The eviction notice sent by the DoE on March 25 reads, “Whereas, I, the undersigned, am of the opinion on the grounds specified below that you are in unauthorized occupation of the Public Premises mentioned in the SCHEDULE below and that you should be evicted from the said premises…You have been continuing to occupy Public Premises as specified in the SCHEDULE below even after its allotment stands cancelled w.e.f. 26-06-2013 vide letter No. 7/259/94-TS dated 22.01.2015 issued by the Directorate of Estates.”

The notice also summoned the occupant in pursuance of sub-section (1) of Section 3B of the Public Premises Act. 1971 to show cause within 3 working days at 02:30 pm for personal hearing ‘as to why an order of eviction should not be made’.

“You may appear before me in person or through a duly authorized representative capable to answer all material questions connected with the matter along with the evidence which you intend to produce in support of the cause. In case, you fail to show cause and/ or appear within the stipulated time, the case will be decided ex parte,” reads the notice.

Since the allotment of the bungalow was cancelled in 2013, the total dues for the property which remain unpaid amount to a whopping Rs 3.08 crore. The last time rent for the bungalow C-ll/109 in Chanakyapuri was paid was in 2013. In February, a notice was sent by the Central government to the Congress party to pay the pending rent and dues for three properties including the Congress office, Sonia Gandhi’s official residence and this Residence which is occupied by her secretary, read the notice.