With over 68 per cent strike rate in rural polls, actor Vijay makes silent entry into Tamil Nadu politics

The thumping victory for the ruling DMK in the recently concluded has thrown up a surprise element – the arrival of actor Vijay’s fan club in the political arena in the southern state.

The fan club has bagged 115 seats out of the total 169 it contested, clicking a handsome 68 per cent strike-rate. The club All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI) contested the poll for the first time after Vijay gave his consent.

AITVMI general secretary and former Congress MLA Bussy Anand said that of the 115 seats, victory in 13 seats was unopposed. The winning candidates include 45 women besides farmers, students, traders, lab technicians and school teachers among the winners, Anand told The Indian Express.

While a total of 27,003 seats went to polls in the state, the seats contested by Vijay’s fan club may appear minuscule but the taste of victory on debut may encourage them to go ahead with a bigger plan and better roles in mind. Anand also said that contesting the polls was not a planned move.

He added that people associated with Vijay’s movement had started seeking permission to contest and when their wish was conveyed to Vijay, he agreed. Anand said that all the people who contested the polls are leading activities in their own localities on behalf of the AITVMI’s movement.

The candidates had campaigned using the group’s flag and Vijay’s picture. Anand said that Vijay also talked to some winners yesterday.