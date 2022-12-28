With him in this hour’: Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul tweet support to PM Modi, pray for his mother’s health

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his mother Heeraben was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat earlier today.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, said that the party stands with the Prime Minister in this hour of crisis and prayed for the good health of the PM’s mother.

“Have received the news that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mother is unwell. We all are with him in this hour. I pray to God that he gets well soon,” she tweeted.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की माता जी के अस्वस्थ होने का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। इस घड़ी में हम सब उनके साथ हैं।



मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि उन्हें जल्द स्वास्थ्य लाभ मिले। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 28, 2022

Former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also tweeted and said he stood with the PM in this difficult time.

“The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

एक मां और बेटे के बीच का प्यार अनन्त और अनमोल होता है।



मोदी जी, इस कठिन समय में मेरा प्यार और समर्थन आपके साथ है। मैं आशा करता हूं आपकी माताजी जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो जाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2022

Prime Minister’s mother Heeraben, 100, was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad earlier today where her condition is said to be stable. PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad at around 4 PM today and rushed to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre where his mother is admitted.

“UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad hospital’s spokesperson hereby informing that Hon’ble Prime Minister’s mother is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable,” the hospital said in a statement released today.