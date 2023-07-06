Ahead of the upcoming election in Rajasthan which is scheduled later this year, top Congress leaders on Thursday are holding deliberations with party leaders in Rajasthan in New Delhi on poll strategy and preparedness, as well as to resolve the ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, reports PTI.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, AICC in-charge of state Sukhjinder Randhawa, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Pilot and other senior leaders from Rajasthan met at the party headquarters. The meeting began at 11 AM.

Reportedly, Gehlot is attending the meeting via video conferencing as he is recovering from fractures in both his toes.

With the Congress riding high on its success in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from power, all eyes are in Rajasthan where the party is relying to buck the trend of getting different governments every five years. The Gehlot-Pilot tussle has made things worse for the party.

It may be recalled that in May, following massive tensions between the two, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had held marathon discussions with them, first separately and then together. Later, they also came before the media and posed together to signal “all is well”.

Following the meeting, the Congress party said that the two leaders have agreed to fight the upcoming polls unitedly, adding that all issues between them will be dealt with by the party high command.

Pilot has been attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over alleged inaction on charges of corruption levelled by him against the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP dispensation.

He also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, as well as definitive action by the government as well as compensation for the victims of job exam paper leaks.

Gehlot’s former deputy also took out a five-day 125-km-long ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ from Ajmer to Jaipur to protest the RPSC issue, as well as the graft charges in the previous BJP regime.