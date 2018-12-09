With eye on 2019 polls, opposition leaders to meet tomorrow to discuss grand alliance against BJP

The crucial meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Delhi. (PTI)

The opposition parties are set to meet on Monday to discuss the formation of a grand alliance to take on Bhartiya Janata Party in 2019. The meeting comes just a day before the results of five states that went to poll earlier this month are scheduled to be out. The results of five assembly elections will be declared on December 11.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has been making efforts to unite all the regional parties against the saffron party. So far, the TDP chief has met many regional satraps including Sharad Pawar, HD Devegowda, M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and Farooq Abdullah. He has also met Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

TDP chief Chandrababu was earlier with the BJP but he walked out of the alliance following the differences over special status to Andhra Pradesh. Ever since he left the BJP-led NDA, Naidu is trying to build an alliance of all the regional parties to defeat the BJP under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The crucial meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Delhi. However, media reports suggest that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee may skip the meeting.

Meanwhile, DMK president Stalin on Sunday met the Congress President and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the national capital. Informing about the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that Stalin visited Sonia Gandhi to wish her on her birthday.

“We had a warm & cordial meeting & discussed a range of issues. I look forward to continuing our dialogue & to strengthening our alliance, that has stood the test of time,” the Congress chief said.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and MP Sanjay Singh are expected to attend the meeting tomorrow.

Earlier in November, Chandrababu Naidu met Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and said that they were confident of repeating 1996. In this year, 13 parties had come together to form the third front to keep both the national parties out of power.