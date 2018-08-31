With a tweet and a prayer, ‘Shiv bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi sets off on gruelling Kailash Mansarovar yatra

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today embarked on the Kailash Mansarover pilgrimage, months after he had expressed his wish to visit the holy place in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Facing a barrage of criticism back home from the BJP over his “love for China”, the Congress president reponded on Twitter with an image of Mount Kailash and the Sanskrit shloka Asato Ma Sat Gamaya, which roughly translates into a prayer asking to be led “from untruth to truth”.

CNN News 18 reported today citing sources that Rahul Gandhi will undertake a 12-day pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar during which he is expected to cover a distance of 60 kilometres on foot. As per the report, Rahul is to travel through China, and has received the go-ahead from the Ministry of External Affairs. It added that the Chinese government is also in the loop on Rahul’s plan.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala informed that Rahul is undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar yatra in according with his wish. He said that the Congress president will seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and pray for the prosperity and success of the country. The pilgrimage, he said, will take about 12 days. When he was asked about the route, he said that the exact route can’t be disclosed due to security reasons.

The Congress party also attacked the BJP for attempting to politicise the religious trip of its president Rahul Gandhi. Surjewala said that it is tragic that the BJP is “insulting” Lord Shiva and accused the saffron party of trying to create ‘hurdles’ in the pilgrimage.

“An unnerved PM and a rattled BJP have shown their parochial-hateful mindset by mocking this sacrosanct religious journey of Rahulji to Maha Kailash. Calling this auspicious Yatra “honeymoon tourism” by BJP is the vilest attack on Hindu faith and beliefs,” he said.

“It is indeed sad and tragic that BJP is insulting the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati by such cheap political tactics. We pray that Mahadeva shows them the path of enlightenment to cleanse their minds and souls from the vile hatred,” he added.

The Congress leader noted that Rahul had months ago during the Karnataka Assembly polls, expressed wish to undertake a yatra to the Kailash Mansarovar after his chartered plan suddenly plunged around 8,000 feet. The incident had taken place on April 26 when a plane carrying Rahul took a nosedive while flying from Hubballi in Karnataka to Delhi.