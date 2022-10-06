With 2024 LS polls in sight, KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday announced that his Telangana Rashtra Samithi will be renamed as ‘Bharat Rashtra Samithi’, reflecting the national ambitions of the party’s founder K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rao launched the party at 1:19 PM on Wednesday after holding a meeting of the TRS State General Body at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan, Hyderabad, reported NDTV.

The “name change” of the party was conveyed to the Election Commission of India. To be deemed a national entity, a party must be recognised as a state party in at least four states or has to have won six per cent of the votes in any four states and four Lok Sabha seats or must win two per cent Lok Sabha seats (11 seats) in at least three states.

However, the TRS is only ruling in Telangana.

Members of the Telangana-based party, which was launched in 2001, unanimously approved the resolution to change its name and make it a national party. A party delegation led by politburo member B Vinod Kumar will now approach the Election Commission and submit an application seeking the name change and registration of the KCR-led party, The Indian Express reported.

After the announcement, party workers celebrated by bursting crackers and splashing the party’s pink colour across the city of Hyderabad.

Present at the event at the Telangana Bhavan were Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy who arrived with 20 of party MLAs. Tamil Nadu-based Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s T. Thirumavalavan was also present.

KCR in the recent months, in a bid to form a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance, has been meeting Opposition leaders ahead of the upcoming 2024 elections. He had recently met Bihar Chief and deputy Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav respectively, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Shibu Soren, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Shiv Sena president and ex-CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Gujarat ex-CM Shankersinh Vaghela, as well as JD(S) chief and ex-PM H D Deve Gowda, ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy.

KCR has frequently criticised the Centre over its policies, and had earlier described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “weakest and inefficient” PM ever in the country, and that there was a need for a “double-engine non-BJP government” at the Centre.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy hit out at KCR for the name change saying the word “Telangana” in the party was an “identity and sentiment”, alleging that by removing the word “butchered and disrespected” it.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao said that Rao’s national political entry plan is a “wasteful ambition”.

“Change of the name from TRS to BRS will lead to losing his home turf, while he embarks on a wasteful national ambition,” said Rao.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the party. “My best wishes to the party on their new beginning,” he tweeted.

KCR is likely to address a rally in Delhi on December 9, the day the then Congress government in 2009 had announced Telangana as a separate state.