Wishes for Arun Jaitley pour in from across party lines: From Rahul Gandhi to Arvind Kejriwal, here is who said what

A day after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took to Twitter informing of his ill-health, wishes continue to pour in from leaders cutting across political parties. Right from Congress president Rahul Gandhi to National Conference president Omar Abdullah, leaders wished the Finance Minister well and hoped for his speedy recovery.

The Finance minister took to Twitter on Thursday and said: “I am being treated for kidney-related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me”.

Here’s are some of the tweets of political leaders:

I’m truly sorry to hear this @arunjaitley ji. I pray for your speedy recovery. https://t.co/NWRFo9ep9a — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2018

To Arun Jaitley, FM and my colleague at the Bar. Best wishes for your surgery, speedy recovery and good health. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 6, 2018

My father & colleagues join me in wishing you a speedy & complete recovery sir. God speed. https://t.co/jQNOiViktR — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2018

I am very sorry to read about your health Shri @arunjaitley . I wish you speedy recovery. https://t.co/bfUzsJe3Su — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 5, 2018

Pray for your speedy recovery @arunjaitley ji.Nation needs your valuable services https://t.co/LYNwskgVEo — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 5, 2018

We wish a speedy recovery to Sh Arun Jaitley ji https://t.co/719vWoJR9B — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 5, 2018

The finance minister has not been hospitalised. He has been however advised to avoid going out in public due to fear of catching an infection. Arun Jaitley has also not been attending office since the beginning of this week. he even taking oath after being re-elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. The minister is going though files from his residence.