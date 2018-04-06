​​ ​
Wishes for Arun Jaitley pour in from across party lines: From Rahul Gandhi to Arvind Kejriwal, here is who said what

A day after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took to Twitter informing of his ill-health, wishes continue to pour in from leaders cutting across political parties.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 6, 2018 5:00 PM
Arun Jaitley unwell, unwell arun jaitley, arunjaitley twitter reaction, rahul gandhi, p chidambaram The Finance minister took to Twitter on Thursday about his Kidney related problem. (IE)

A day after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took to Twitter informing of his ill-health, wishes continue to pour in from leaders cutting across political parties. Right from Congress president Rahul Gandhi to National Conference president Omar Abdullah, leaders wished the Finance Minister well and hoped for his speedy recovery.

The Finance minister took to Twitter on Thursday and said: “I am being treated for kidney-related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me”.

Here’s are some of the tweets of political leaders:

The finance minister has not been hospitalised. He has been however advised to avoid going out in public due to fear of catching an infection. Arun Jaitley has also not been attending office since the beginning of this week. he even taking oath after being re-elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh.  The minister is going though files from his residence.

