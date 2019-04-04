Wish Advani had spoken in last five years: Mehbooba Mufti on anti-national remark

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani. (PTI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday reacted to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani’s blog in which he said that the political adversaries were not anti-nationals. Mufti expressed her shock as the statement came at the fag end of the Modi government.

Former J&K CM put out a tweet saying, “BJP Patriarch questioning current brass for terming entire opposition as anti national is surprising. Not a word was uttered since 2014. Instead its finally said when BJPs tenure at Centre is almost over. Wish he had spoken up all these years. Badi dair kar di mehrbaan aate aate.”

Mufti’s post:

BJP Patriarch questioning current brass for terming entire opposition as anti national is surprising. Not a word was uttered since 2014 . Instead its finally said when BJPs tenure at Centre is almost over. Wish he had spoken up all these years. Badi dair kar di mehrbaan aate aate — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 4, 2019

In his blog, the veteran leader said that the essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. His blog has been titled ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.’ Advani said that the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our “enemies”, but only as our adversaries. “Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as “anti-national”,” he said.

Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.’ Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it. https://t.co/xScWuuDuMq — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2019

Hours after the post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the BJP patriarch saying, “Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.’ Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it.”

His blog titled ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last,’ is the first blog in the last 5 years — the last blog was written on April 23, 2014.