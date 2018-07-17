Wisest protest ever: MNS workers are digging pavements to voice anger against potholes – Watch video

The MNS members’ decision to dig the pavement, literally, to protest against potholes appeared to be ironic. The MNS members dug up the pavement in the wee hours on Monday.

In what came as a unique act of protest, workers of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) dug up a pavement outside the state secratariat to protest against potholes in Mumbai. The MNS members’ decision to dig the pavement, literally, to protest against potholes appeared to be ironic. The MNS members dug up the pavement in the wee hours on Monday.

Later, the police arrested at least eight MNS workers in the issue. “A group of around 20 workers of the MNS gathered outside the Mantralaya around 3 am today and started digging up a footpath using spades and other tools to protest against the potholes on roads,” a police official told news agency PTI. He further said that the staff posted on duty at the Mantralaya rushed towards the protesters and tried to stop the protestors.

#WATCH MNS workers break road in front of Mantralaya in Mumbai to protest against potholes in the city, late last night. pic.twitter.com/IiSn7J8DFl — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

“All the MNS members present there were taken to the Marine Drive police station, where eight of them involved in digging up the footpath were arrested,” Manojkumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -I), was quoted as saying.

On Monday, some MNS members allegedly attacked a government office in adjoining Navi Mumbai to protest against the potholes in the city. As per reports, the untoward incidents on pothole-ridden roads have claimed five lives in adjoining Thane region since last month.

“If people are dying due to poor condition of roads, MNS will continue to undertake such actions. If the roads are not repaired, the next target will be Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai,” Navi Mumbai MNS unit chief Gajanan Kale was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray also reacted to the incident, he said, “If the government can’t see potholes, it will at least see this protest.”