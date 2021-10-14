‘Wise words…’: With video of Vajpayee supporting farmers, Varun Gandhi steps up attack on Centre

Earlier this month Varun Gandhi was dropped from the BJP's 80-member National Executive, as was his mother Maneka Gandhi.

Stepping up the offensive against the Centre over the ongoing farmers’ protest against agri laws, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday shared a video on Twitter late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is warning the government against intimidating farmers. Gandhi captioned the video: “Wise words from a big-hearted leader.”

“… warn the government against intimidating farmers. Don’t try to scare us… Farmers are not going to be scared. We don’t want to use farmers’ movement for politics…” Vajpayee says in the video.

“We support their genuine demands, and if the government tries to scare us, or misuse the laws, or disregard the peaceful movement of farmers, we will also become part of the movement,” he adds. The video is undated, but shows a very young Vajpayee addressing a public gathering.

Wise words from a big-hearted leader… pic.twitter.com/xlRtznjFAx — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 14, 2021

The BJP had recently announced its 80-member national executive with the likes of Varun Gandhi and Birender Singh, who have taken a sympathetic stand with farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agri laws, and Maneka Gandhi being among those replaced with a new crop of leaders.

The move came amid Varun Gandhi’s repeated attacks on the Centre and Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the farmers’ protest and their demands. He also criticised the government’s handling of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, which claimed eight lives including four farmers. Gandhi posted a purported video of the incident and said that the protesters cannot be silenced through murder.

“The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer,” Gandhi had tweeted.

Following her exclusion from the BJP’s National Executive panel, MP Maneka Gandhi said she is satisfied to be in the party for 20 years and that her non-inclusion in the panel does not reduce her stature.

“I am satisfied to be in the BJP for 20 years. Not being in the executive does not reduce one’s stature. My first religion is to serve. It is more important that I get a place in the hearts of people,” Gandhi said when asked about not including her name along with that of her son and Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi in the party executive committee.