‘Wisdom does not belong to only one party’: Supreme Court raps DMK during hearing in ‘freebies’ case

Taking strong exception to the views of Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana today came down heavily at DMK MP and Senior Advocate P Wilson over the party’s stance on the matter. “I want to say so many things, but I don’t want to being a Chief Justice, talk about your party or minister,” the CJI said. The remarks came during a hearing on a plea seeking a ban on the ‘freebie culture’ during elections.

Targeting the central government over its stance on the ‘freebies’ culture across the country, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan asked in an interview with India Today TV last week “on what basis” should state governments change their policy. “Either you must have a constitutional basis to say what you are saying, in which case we all listen, or you must have special expertise, you must be have a double Ph.D. in Economics, or you must have a Nobel Prize or something that tells us you know better than us. Or, you must have a performance track record, that you have grown the economy wonderfully or you brought down debt, increased the per capita income or created jobs. When neither is true, why we should listen to somebody’s view?” the Finance Minister had said.

CJI Ramana, in an apparent reference to the statements, Tuesday said, “I don’t think wisdom belongs to only one person or one particular party. We are also responsible. The way of talking, giving a statement… don’t think we are ignoring that, we are closing our eyes.”

During the hearing today, the Supreme Court said a debate on the matter was required in the interest of the nation’s welfare while reasserting the need to differentiate between a promise made by a politician as a ‘freebie’ and a ‘welfare scheme’. The CJI also asked if a law rolled out by the Centre prohibiting ‘freebies’ would be open to judicial scrutiny. “Suppose the Centre makes a law that states cannot give freebies. Will such a law be open for judicial scrutiny?” CJI Ramana asked.

The apex court is hearing a petition filed by advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay seeking a ban on the practice by political parties to announce freebies ahead of polls to woo voters. The Supreme Court, in past hearings, has ruled out the possibility of de-registering a political party for offering freebies but held that a debate was required to see if unreasonable promises can be reigned in.