Winter Session: What to expect in Rajya Sabha today

The NDA government has listed amendments in three important bills for discussion and voting in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday related to the children’s right to free education, national council for teachers education and the representation of people act.

The government hopes to discuss changes in these bills and pass them, besides withdrawing proposed amendments related to the Nalanda University.

In addition to this, government also plans to make statements on important issues that require clarifications in the house.

Most important among them is the statement to be made by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj for correcting a part of his reply given in the Rajya Sabha on 19 July this year in response to a question related to the ‘harassment of religious minorities in India’s neighbourhood’.

Women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi, junior science and technology minister Jitendra Singh and junior human resource and development minister Satyapal Singh will also make statement related to their ministries.

In addition to this, the government will reply to the questions raised by the members related to the Prime Minister’s office, ministry of external affairs, DoPT, humand resource development, social justice, women and child development and tribal affairs among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Rajya Sabha proceedings during the question hour, this will be his first visit to the house after his party’s elections defeat in three Hindi heartland states.

Besides this, members of AIADMK, DMK, CPI and TDP have given notices to raise the issue of damage caused by cyclones Title and Gaza in some states and measures taken by the government.