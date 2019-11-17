Winter session: Shiv Sena to sit in Opposition in Parliament after Maharashtra feud with BJP

PM Narendra Modi with Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray after being elected as NDA leader (AP Photo/File)

With the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena pulling out of the NDA over differences with BJP over government formation in Maharashtra, the seating arrangement in the Parliament will look different. The Shiv Sena MPs will now sit in the opposition benches in the upcoming Winter Session.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that he has learned that the sitting arrangement of party MPs in the House has changed. He also said that the Shiv Sena’s walking out of the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remains a formality now.

The Winter Session begins on Monday. The Sena MPs will sit in the fifth row in the opposition benches in the Upper House. While the Shiv Sena has three MPs (Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai and Rajkumar Dhoot) in the Rajya Sabha, it has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha. The lone Sena minister in the Modi Cabinet, Anil Desai, also quit the government last week. In Lok Sabha, the strength of NDA is 352 including Shiv Sena. The strength of the ruling dispensation will also reduce effectively and the Sena MPs will share the benches with opposition lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has announced that it will not attend a meeting of NDA constituents on the eve of the winter session of Parliament on Sunday. The Sena is in talks with the NCP and the Congress to form an alliance government in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena has been at loggerheads with the BJP over sharing of chief minister’s post after the two allies won a comfortable majority in the last month’s Maharashtra assembly polls. The feud in their alliance in Maharashtra marked the exit of Shiv Sena from the national-level BJP-led alliance.

The BJP and Sena, which fought the October 21 polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively. The Congress and NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats.