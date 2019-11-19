Parliament Winter Session Live: Lok Sabha to discuss Delhi pollution crisis today

Opposition members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday.

Lok Sabha Live: The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday on a stormy note with the Congress raising issues of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah’s detention and withdrawal of SPG cover for Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha started its landmark 250th session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalling the Upper House’s role in enacting laws. He said that the Rajya Sabha is about checks and balances and this is absolutely essential for democracy. Both Houses also paid tribute to former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Speaking outside the Parliament, PM Modi hoped the session will be productive and parties will contribute positively. In the Lok Sabha, opposition parties MPs demanded that Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah be released from preventive custody and brought to Delhi to attend the Winter Session. Many MPs also raised the issue of air pollution in the northern states in the winter. While Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar arrived in an electric car, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi was spotted wearing a mask as a mark of protest. BJP MPs Mansukh Mandaviya and Manoj Tiwari rode bicycles to Parliament. On Tuesday, pollution is set to be the focus with MPs discussing ways to combat the crisis in Delhi and neighbouring states.

Read More