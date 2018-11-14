Winter Session of Parliament to commence from December 11

November 14, 2018

Winter Session 2018: Interestingly, the session will start on a day the results of five assembly elections are scheduled to be announced. Five states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — are going to polls this month and results would be announced on December 11.

Winter Session 2018: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence from December 11. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday recommended convening of the session from December 11 to January 8, PTI reported citing official sources. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel also confirmed the session which will have 20 working days.

“We seek support and cooperation of all parties for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the session,” he told PTI. Among the bills that may come up for the passage are triple talaq bill, Indian Medical Council amendment bill and the companies amendment bill.

Interestingly, the session will start on a day the results of five assembly elections are scheduled to be announced.

Five states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — are going to polls this month and results would be announced on December 11. The first sitting of the winter session is likely to be marred by assembly results. The BJP has been in power in three of five states that are going to elect a new government.

In case of loss in any of the states, the BJP will come on the back-foot in the Parliament.

In the last session, the Parliament passed a total of 20 bills including six financial bills. Among the key bills that were passed are the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill.

