To fight against pollution, MPs ride bicycles, wear masks, drive e-cars for Winter Session of Parliament – see pics

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi displays a placard to protest against government inaction on growing pollution, on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Several MPs on Monday made a statement against pollution in the national capital by riding bicycles, sporting masks and even choosing electric vehicles over fuel guzzlers as they arrived for the Winter Session of Parliament. The air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Monday but remained in the “poor” category for the second consecutive day. At 9 am on Monday, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 207 against an AQI of 254 at the same time on Sunday.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari arrives on a bicycles to highlight alarming levels of pollution in the city on the opening day of the winter session of the Parliament in New Delhi. (AP Photo)

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi wore a mask as a mark of protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises against rising air pollution levels. BJP MP Mansukh Mandaviya reached Parliament riding a bicycle and so did his party colleague Manoj Tiwari.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar arrives in an electric vehicle (EV) on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar arrived at Parliament in an electric car. “The government is gradually switching to electric cars as they are pollution-free. I appeal to people to contribute to fight pollution- start using public transport, electric vehicles etc”, he told reporters.