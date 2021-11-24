Winter Session: Farm laws repeal to cryptocurrency – Full list of 26 bills set to be tabled in Parliament

The two Bills in focus will be one to repeal the three contentious farm laws and another one that reportedly seeks to prohibit “all private cryptocurrencies in India” with “certain exceptions”.

The Centre has listed 26 bills that are expected to be tabled during the Winter Session of the Parliament, which will be conducted between November 29 and December 23. In what could turn out to be a stormy session of the Parliament, two Bills in focus will be one to repeal the three contentious farm laws and another one that reportedly seeks to prohibit “all private cryptocurrencies in India” with “certain exceptions”.

Here is a list of the 26 Bills scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament and the reforms they seek to bring:

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021: To repeal the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021: The Bill seeks to “create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India”. As per reports, it also “seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses”.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021: The Ordinance was promulgated on September 30, 2021 and amends the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to correct a drafting error. The Act regulates certain operations (such as manufacture, transport and consumption) related to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021: It amends the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003. The 2003 Act provides for the constitution of a Central Vigilance Commission to conduct inquiries into offences alleged to have been committed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021: The ordinance was promulgated on November 14, 2021 and amends the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. The Act provides for the constitution of the Delhi Special Police Establishment for investigation of certain offences in any union territory.

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021: The Bill aims at reforming and speeding up the disciplinary mechanism of the institutes.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021: To further strengthen and streamline the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The Cantonment Bill, 2021: To provide for greater democratisation, modernisation and overall improvement in governance structure of Cantonment Boards.

Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2021: To empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-Services Organisations in respect of persons subject to the Army Act, 1950, the Navy Act, 1957 and the Air Force Act, 1950, who are serving under or attached to his command, for maintaining of discipline and proper discharge or their duties.

The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021: The Bill aims at providing policy and regulatory framework for India’s Antarctic activities and to provide national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and dependent and associated ecosystem as per the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and to Protocol on the Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty.

The Emigration Bill, 2021: To replace the Emigration Act, 1983 so as to establish a robust, transparent and comprehensive emigration management framework that facilitates safe and orderly migration.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021: To amend Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act to fulfil the Budget Announcement 2019 regarding the separation of National Pension System Trust from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority and to fulfil the Budget Announcement 2020 for ensuring universal pension coverage as well as strengthening PFRDA.

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021: To effect amendments in Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts, 1970 and 1980 and incidental amendments to Banking Regulation Act, 1949 in the context of Union Budget announcement 2021 regarding privatisation of two Public Sector Banks.

The Indian Maritime Fisheries Bill, 2021: To repeal the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981; provide for the sustainable development of fisheries resources in the exclusive Economic Zone of India; the responsible harnessing of fisheries in the High Seas by the Indian Fishing Vessel; promotion of livelihoods of small-scale and artisanal fishers and related matters.

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2021: For setting up a National Dental Commission and to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948.

The National Nursing Midwifery Commission Bill, 2021: To repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947 and set up a National Nursing and Midwifery Commission which will have a transparent professional and accountable ‘selected’ regulator rather than an ‘elected’ regulator.

The Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, 2021: To replace the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002 and the Metro Railways (Construction of Works) Act, 1978 and to provide legal framework for construction, operation and maintenance of metro rail projects including those under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions

of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021: To amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021: The proposed amendments entail de-licensing other distribution business and bring in completion, appointment of Member from law background in Regulatory Commissions. Strengthening of Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) penalty for non compliance of Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), prescribing Rights and Duties of Consumers etc.

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2021: To provide for enhanced new and additional financial, technological and capacity building support so as to meet Paris commitments and fully implement our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in a timely manner.

The National Transport University Bill, 2021: To re-designate National Rail and Transportation Institute (NTRI) as National Transportation University (NTU) and declare it as an autonomous body and Institute of National Importance (INI).

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021: Amendment in the List of Scheduled Tribes

pertaining to the State of Uttar Pradesh.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021: Amendment in the List of Scheduled Tribes

pertaining to the State of Tripura.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021: To prevent and combat trafficking in persons, especially woman and children, to provide for care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and also to ensure prosecution of offenders, and for matters connected herewith or incidental thereto.

The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021: To provide a legislative framework to the NADA for meeting the obligations of India under the Convention and the obligations of NADA as signatory of WADA Code, as amended from time to time.

The Mediation Bill, 2021: The Bill proposes for pre-litigation mediation and at the same time safeguards in the interest of the litigants to approach the competent adjudicatory forums/courts in case an urgent relief is sought.