Winter Session: Congress issues three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, asks them to be present on Nov 29

The Congress party today issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs and asked them to be present in the lower house on November 29 without fail and support the party stand. The Winter Session of Parliament is commencing from November 29. The party also hit back at the BJP government accusing it of functioning authoritatively. The party’s remark came in response to PM Narendra Modi’s remark made during his Constitution Day address in which he said that family-run parties are a danger to democracy as they go against the spirit of democracy. Opposition parties, including the Congress, had boycotted the celebration being held in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Addressing media today, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Anand Sharma said the BJP government had enacted many laws bypassing parliamentary scrutiny, thus, insulting the parliamentary democracy.

“Our protest today is based on fundamental principles. We have protested to remind the country that the Constitution is not being respected, the Constitution is being undermined, parliamentary democracy is being undermined and insulted with the enactment of laws bypassing scrutiny which is creating enormous problems because each law enacted by Parliament impacts the masses,” he said.

Sharma said that national and regional parties work under India’s Constitution and PM Modi should introspect before giving sermons. He said that democracy has strengthened in the country from 1947 to 2014 and only due to this fact, Modi became prime minister through free and fair elections. “Had democracy been in danger, had Constitution not been respected, Modi could not have become PM in 2014 through a free and fair election…only because democracy had thrived and flourished in India,” he said.

The Congress had boycotted the event. The party clarified that it did not attend the Constitution Day event in protest against the authoritarian functioning of the BJP and to remind the country that the Constitution is not being respected. Several other parties, including the Left parties, TMC, NCP, DMK, Shiv Sena, IUML, RSP and the RJD, did not attend the event today. Sharma said the Congress has taken a conscious decision and have coordinated with like-minded parties who also collectively decided to oppose this authoritarian trend and functioning of the BJP government.