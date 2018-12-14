Winter Session 2018: What to expect in the Rajya Sabha Today

The Rajya Sabha has listed 16 private member’s bills for discussion and passing on Friday.

The Rajya Sabha is expected to take up private members’ bills on Friday, as the second half of the last working day of the week is usually reserved for the bills not supported by the government.

The government has also listed four bills, including a bill for withdrawal from the Rajya Sabha which is related to some proposed amendments in the Nalanda University Act.

The government is also slated to introduce three other bills – The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The government had listed these bills for discussion and passing on the last three days as well but could not take them up due to din in the house.