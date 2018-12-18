Winter Session 2018: What to expect in the Rajya Sabha Today

The government has listed three bills for discussion and passage in the Rajya Sabha in addition to giving answers related to the ministries falling in the Group II of Rajya Sabha list including important ministries like Finance and Power.

The government will also try to discuss and pass three bills – The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

All these three bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha and the government has been trying to pass these bills in the Rajya Sabha since the start of this winter session.

However, due to commotion and frequent adjournments, the Rajya Sabha could not discuss and decide the fate of these bills during the last week and Chairman Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu had adjourned the house on Monday within 15 minutes of assembly due to the din and disruption in the house.

READ ALSO | Winter Session 2018: What to expect in the Lok Sabha Today

If the house functions smoothly on Tuesday then it hopes to discuss the issue of devastation caused by cyclones Gaja and Titli as several members like V Maitreyan, D. Raja, Kanimozhi, Tiruchi Siva, CM Ramesh, Prasanna Acharya and KK Ragesh have given notice under calling attention motion to discuss the issue as a matter of urgent public importance.

Today, the government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group II of the Rajya Sabha list.

These ministries are: finance ministry, ministry of corporate affairs, ministry of power, ministry of new and renewable energy, ministry of culture, tourism ministry, ministry of health and family welfare, ministry of culture, ministry of minority affairs and Ayush ministry.