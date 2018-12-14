Winter Session 2018: What to expect in the Lok Sabha Today

By: | Published: December 14, 2018 7:02 AM

Lok Sabha members have listed more than 60 private members bill related to several issues for discussion and consideration.

Human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar will move The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The government has listed six bills for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha on Friday, including one related to abolition of Medical Council of India that was promulgated as an ordinance on September 26.

Health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will also make a statement in the house on the reasons that necessitated the promulgation of the ordinance using the limited legislative powers vested in the President of India. Nadda will also move the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan will move a bill for ensuring the timely redressal and settlement of the grievances of consumers.

Human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar will move The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Social justice minister Thaawarchand Gehlot will move the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 for the protection and welfare of the transgender persons.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018 to develop Delhi as an international centre for arbitration.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu would move the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

