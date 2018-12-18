Winter Session 2018: What to expect in the Lok Sabha Today

The government has listed two bills for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and if the house functions smoothly then it will also introduce a bill to amend the National Institute of Design (Amendment), Bill 2018.

Two bills listed for discussion and voting:

The first bill is related to the rights of consumers and the second one is aimed at developing Delhi as a global centre for international arbitration.

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 seeks to ensure timely redressal and settlement of grievances of consumers and it will be steered by consumer affairs minister and Lok Janshakti party leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018 seeks to develop national capital Delhi as an international centre for arbitration. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is expected to steer the bill and respond to the queries posed by the members of Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha may also discuss the issue of damage caused by cyclones Gaja and Titili in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha as sought by Bhartuhari Mehtab and P Venugopal.

Lok Sabha will also take up the questions raised by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group B of the Lok Sabha.

If the house functions smoothly then the members will be able to ask the question on rural distress and the government’s plans to address the situation as ministry of agriculture false in the Group B of the Lok Sabha.

These ministries are: agriculture and farmers welfare, chemicals and fertilizers, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, food processing industries, heavy industries and public enterprises, home affairs, housing and urban affairs, parliamentary affairs, social justice and empowerment.