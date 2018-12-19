Winter Session 2018: Today in Rajya Sabha

The government has listed total four bills for discussion and voting in the Rajya Sabha in addition to giving answers related to the ministries falling in the Group III of the Rajya Sabha list including important ministries like Finance and Power.

The government will also try to discuss and pass four bills. These are the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation), Bill 2018.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation), Bill 2018 aims to prevent trafficking of women and children and to provide for their care and protection while ensuring the prosecution of offenders. This bill will be steered by women and child development minister Maneka Sanjay Gandhi.

All these four bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha and the government has been trying to pass three of them in the Rajya Sabha since the start of this winter session.

If the house functions smoothly on Wednesday then it hopes to discuss the issue of rise in the price of essential commodities and petroleum products.

Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, deputy leader of Congress party in the house Anand Sharma, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Manoj Jha, Binoy Viswam, Misa Bharti, KK Ragesh, Javed Ali Khan and Vandana Chavan have given notices for a short duration discussion on the issue of price rise.

Today, the government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group III of the Rajya Sabha list.

These ministries are: the ministry of home affairs, civil aviation, commerce and industry, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, ministry of labour and employment, ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, ministry of steel and ministry of textiles.