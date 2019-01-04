Winter Session 2018: Today in Rajya Sabha

In a significant development, the government has decided not to list the Triple Talaq Bill in its legislative agenda for Friday as it failed to persuade its own alliance partner JD(U) to support the bill. The bill was being listed for the last three consecutive sittings of the house after being passed by the Lok Sabha on 27 December.

As reported earlier by Financial Express Online, JD(U) has now openly come out against the bill to penalise instant oral divorce practiced by some Muslims in India. The party has developed serious reservations about the criminal provisions of the bill after fully supporting it in the Lok Sabha.

Janata Dal (United)’s Bihar unit president Vasistha Narayan Singh said on Thursday that the bill was ‘unnecessarily hurried and rushed up’ and if comes up in the Rajya Sabha for voting then his party will vote against the government in the house.

JD(U), Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal had not moved any amendments when the Triple Talaq Bill was put to vote in the Lok Sabha on 27th December. However, the stiff opposition from an united opposition and division within NDA’s own allies forced the government to put the bill in the back burner in the Rajya Sabha.

Today, the Rajya Sabha will take up private member’s resolutions in the afternoon.

DMK leader Tiruchi Siva will move a resolution urging the government to bring a law to support large widow population in the country.

BJP member Vikas Mahatme will move a resolution seeking a law for appointing a commission to give differentiated reservations to OBCs and SC/STs.

Congress member Chhaya Verma will move a resolution for ending the criterion of a fixed maximum age for public sector employment.

Today, the government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group V of the Rajya Sabha list, including important ministries like Railways and ministry of Law and Justice.

Ministries in the group ‘V’ of the Rajya Sabha list: ministry of railways and law and justice, agriculture and farmers welfare, chemicals and fertilizers, coal, communications, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, electronics and information technology, food processing industries, and statistics and programme implementation.