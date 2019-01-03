Winter Session 2018: Today in Rajya Sabha

The government has listed total five bills in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday including withdrawal of one bill. The Rajya Sabha will also take up the questions related to the ministries and departments looked after by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Given the stiff opposition, this may be the one last effort by the government to push through this key legislation to ban the practice of instant oral divorce practiced by some Muslims before Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a second term for himself in the crucial general elections scheduled in April-May this year.

However, it’s not easy as several opposition parties have moved a motion under rule 125 demanding that the bill be sent to a select committee of the house

Most of the focus will be on the strategy adopted by NDA floor managers to see the bill through in its present form as the numbers are stacked up against the government.

Also, the government can’t count on its allies for unconditional support to the bill in the Rajya Sabha in its present form. JD(U) have some reservations about the criminal provisions of the bill and may move certain amendments.

JD(U), Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal had not moved any amendments when the Triple Talaq Bill was put to vote in the Lok Sabha on 27th December.

Today, home minister Rajnath Singh will move a resolution seeking approval of the Rajya Sabha for the government’s decision to impose President’s rule in the state of Jammu & Kashmir under article 356 of constitution.

Water resources minister Nitin Gadkari is also expected to make a statement about Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Cum Drinking Water Project in state of Karnataka which has led to vehement protests by the regional parties from Tamil Nadu.

The government has listed total five bills under its legislative business, including withdrawal of a bill related to Nalanda University.

The other four bills are (i) the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and (ii) the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, (iii) the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, and (iv) The Appropriation (Bill No. 6), 2018.

The government will also table reports of parliamentary standing committees of ministry of finance, ministry of railways, ministry of agriculture, ministry of law and justice, ministry of coal and steel, ministry of social justice and empowerment and ministry of personnel, public grievances and pension.

Today, the government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group IV of the Rajya Sabha list, including the ministries and departments looked after by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ministries and departments listed in the group IV of the Rajya Sabha are: ministries and department being looked after by the Prime Minister, departments of space and atomic energy, development of north eastern region, ministry of external affairs, heavy industries, public enterprises, ministry of housing and urban affairs, human resource development, ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, social justices and empowerment, and tribal affairs.