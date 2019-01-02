Winter Session 2018: Today in Rajya Sabha (Image: File)

The government has listed total three bills for discussion and voting in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as the house reassembles after a day’s break on account of 1st January.

Most of the focus will be on the strategy of NDA floor managers to see the bill through in its present form as the numbers are stacked up against the government in the house.

Also, the government can’t count on its allies for unconditional support to the bill in the Rajya Sabha in its present form. JD(U) have some reservations about the criminal provisions of the bill and may move certain amendments.

JD(U), Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal had not moved any amendments when the Triple Talaq Bill was put to vote in the Lok Sabha on 27th December.

The other two bills are (i) the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and (ii) the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill.

Today, the government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group III of the Rajya Sabha list, including important ministries like ministry of home affairs and ministry of civil aviation.

The ministries in the group III of the Rajya Sabha are: Civil Aviation; Commerce and Industry; Home Affairs; Labour and Employment; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Petroleum and Natural Gas; Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Steel; and Ministry of Textiles.