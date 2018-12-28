Winter Session 2018: Today in Rajya Sabha

Today, the Rajya Sabha will take up several private members bill and questions related to ministries falling in the Group V of the Rajya Sabha list including Railways, Law & Justice among others.

The government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group V of the Rajya Sabha list.

Rajya Sabha will take up several private members bill and questions related to the ministries falling in the Group V of the Rajya Sabha list including Railways, Law & Justice, agriculture and farmers welfare on Friday, in addition to taking up a large number of private member's bills.

A report of the petitions committee for finding a solution of the problems arising out of marriage of Indian women with Non-Resident Indians will also be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Four other reports of parliamentary standing committees related to the ministries of external affairs, ministry of labour, ministry of industry and ministry of health and family welfare will also be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Today, the government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group V of the Rajya Sabha list, including important ministries like Railways and ministry of Law and Justice.

Ministries in the group ‘V’ of the Rajya Sabha list: ministry of railways and law and justice, agriculture and farmers welfare, chemicals and fertilizers, coal, communications, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, electronics and information technology, food processing industries, and statistics and programme implementation.

