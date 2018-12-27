Winter Session 2018: Today in Rajya Sabha

Today, the government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group IV of the Rajya Sabha list. (Reuters)

The government has listed four bills for discussion and voting in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday as the house reassembles after a five day long break. The government has also listed one bill for withdrawal which is related to certain proposed amendments in the Nalanda University Bill which was introduced in August 2013.

One of the four bills listed for discussion and voting is related to prevention of human trafficking and welfare of affected persons, especially women and children. Three other bills are-

(i) the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018,

(ii) the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and

(iii) the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2018

The government will also table the report of the ministry of mines on the issue of implementation of district mineral foundation and Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana.

Today, the government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group IV of the Rajya Sabha list, including the ministries and departments looked after by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ministries and departments listed in the group IV of the Rajya Sabha are: the ministries and department being looked after by the Prime Minister, departments of space atomic energy, development of north eastern region, ministry of external affairs, heavy industries, public enterprises, ministry of housing and urban affairs, human resource development, ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, social justices and empowerment, and tribal affairs.