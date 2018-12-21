Winter Session 2018: Today in Rajya Sabha

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would table the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2018-19.

The government has not listed any bill for discussion and voting in the Rajya Sabha on Friday before the house heads for a five day break beginning from 22 nd December to 26 December.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will lay the report sent by governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satyapal Malik that necessitated the imposition of President rule under Article 356 of Indian Constitution.

Rajnath Singh will also lay the copy of the order issued by the President proclaiming the presidential rule in the border state.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would table the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2018-19.

ALSO READ: Winter Session 2018: Today in Lok Sabha

Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Vijay Goel will make a statement in the house regarding government business for the remaining period of winter session.

Today, the government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group V of the Rajya Sabha list, including important ministries like Railways and ministry of Law and Justice.

These ministries are: ministry of railways and law and justice, agriculture and farmers welfare, chemicals and fertilizers, coal, communications, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, electronics and information technology, food processing industries, and statistics and programme implementation.