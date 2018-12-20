Winter Session 2018: Today in Rajya Sabha

The government has listed total four bills for discussion and voting in the Rajya Sabha in addition to giving answers related to the ministries falling in the Group IV of the Rajya Sabha list including important ministries handled directly by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would table the supplementary demands for grants for 2018-19.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also make a statement in the house to correct a reply given by her on 19 July this year in response to a question on ‘Harassment of religious minorities in neighbouring countries’.

The government will also try to discuss and pass four bills. These are the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation), Bill 2018.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation), Bill 2018 aims to prevent trafficking of women and children and to provide for their care and protection while ensuring the prosecution of offenders. This bill will be steered by women and child development minister Maneka Sanjay Gandhi.

All these four bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha and the government has been trying to pass three of them in the Rajya Sabha since the start of this winter session.

If the house functions smoothly then the government would also try to withdraw the Nalanda University Amendment Bill, 2013 on Thursday.

Today, the government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group IV of the Rajya Sabha list.

These ministries are: the work allocated Prime Minister, atomic energy, development of north-eastern region, external affairs, heavy industries and public enterprises, housing and urban affairs, human resource development, personnel, public grievances and pensions, planning, social justice and empowerment, space, tribal affairs, women and child development.