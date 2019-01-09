Winter Session 2018: Today in Rajya Sabha

The government Tuesday extended the sitting of Rajya Sabha by a day to enable the house to finish the important legislative agenda. Rajya Sabha will take up 9 other bills on Wednesday in addition to the 124th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2018 that will enable the government to provide 10% quota to economically weaker candidates from the communities not covered in SC/ST and OBC reservation.

The government has listed total nine bills on Wednesday in the official list of business of the Rajya Sabha. However, it does not include the constitutional amendment bill to provide reservation to upper caste candidate, but Vijay Goel, the minister of state in the ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has Tuesday clarified that the government will take up the bill on Wednesday.

Vijay Goel has also clarified that the government may further extend the sitting of the Rajya Sabha in case the house needs additional time to discuss and consider important bills.

Nine bills in the government’s legislative agenda

The government has listed 9 bills under its legislative agenda on Wednesday.

These are: (i) the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, (ii) the Companies Amendment Bill, 2018, (iii) the Aadhaar and Other Laws Amendment Bill, 2018, (iv) the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018, (v) the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018, (vi) the Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (vii) the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, and (viii) The Appropriation (Bill No. 6), 2018 and (ix) the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2018.

In addition to these 9 bill, the government will also try to introduce and pass the 124th Constitutional Amendment Bill. However, members will not be able to get answers of the question in the ministries listed in Group III of the Rajya Sabha list for the current session as the house was scheduled to be adjourned on Tuesday itself.