Winter Session 2018: Today in Rajya Sabha

The government has once again listed Triple Talaq Bill for discussion and voting in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, officially the last sitting of this leg of winter session. However, according to the official sources, the government may extend the sitting of Rajya Sabha by a day to enable the members to take up a constitutional amendment bill for providing 10% reservations in admission and government jobs to economically weaker sections of unreserved categories.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is expected to announce the decision to members on Tuesday itself. As a last bid, the government has once again listed the Triple Talaq Bill on Tuesday despite a relentless campaign by the united opposition demanding that the bill be sent to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha.

The government has listed seven other bills under its legislative agenda, including an appropriation bill (bill no. 06) of 2018 in the Rajya Sabha.

Bills for discussion and voting

Total 8 bills listed on Tuesday: (i) the Companies Amendment Bill, 2019, (ii) the Aadhaar and Other Laws Amendment Bill, 2019 (iii) the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018, (iv) the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018, (v) the Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (vi) the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, (vii) the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018 and one bill – the Appropriation (No.06) Bill, 2018 – for consideration and return to the Lok Sabha.

Today, the government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group II of the Rajya Sabha list.

The ministries and departments listed in the group IV of the Rajya Sabha are: Finance Ministry; Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); Ministry of Corporate Affairs; Culture Ministry; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Minority Affairs Ministry; Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Ministry of Tourism.