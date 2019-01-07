Winter Session 2018: Today in Rajya Sabha

The government has listed total eleven bills under its legislative business, including withdrawal of a bill related to Nalanda University.

The government has once again listed Triple Talaq Bill for discussion and voting in the Rajya Sabha on Monday in addition to ten other bills. It will withdraw three bills and take up total 8 bills for discussion and voting including Triple Talaq Bill and an Appropriation Bill.

There are only two sittings in this winter session of Parliament and the government will try to push as many bills as possible as it may be one last opportunity for the government to push through important legislative agenda before crucial general elections.

After failing to pass the Triple Talaq Bill to ban instant oral divorce among Muslims in the last three sittings of the house, the government will again take it up today in the Rajya Sabha. However, it’s not easy as several opposition parties have moved a motion under rule 125 demanding that the bill be sent to a select committee of the house.

Two news bills for introduction

The government will introduce two new bills. These are: (i) the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and (ii) the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.

Bills for discussion and voting

The other bills are (i) the Indian Medical Council (Amendment)Bill, 2018, (ii) the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018, (iii) the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018, (iv) the Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (v) the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, and (vi) The Appropriation (Bill No. 6), 2018.

Three bills for withdrawal

The government will withdraw three bills. These are: (i) the Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, (ii) the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2005, and (iii) the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2015.

Today, the government will also reply to the questions asked by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group I of the Rajya Sabha list.

The ministries and departments listed in the group IV of the Rajya Sabha are: ministry Defence; Drinking Water and Sanitation; Earth Sciences; Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting; Mines; Panchayati Raj; Parliamentary Affairs; Road Transport and Highways; Rural Development; Science and Technology. Shipping; Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; Youth Affairs and Sports.