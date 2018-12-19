Winter Session 2018: Today in Lok Sabha

The government has listed total four bills for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, two of these bills are related to health ministry and aims to set up a national medical commission in place of now defunct medical council of India and the second one aims at setting up panels at national and state levels to regulate the process of surrogacy in the country.

Two new bills listed for discussion and voting:

Health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will move the Surrogacy Regulation Bill, 2016. The bill aims to establish a national surrogacy board and surrogacy boards at state level to regulate the process of surrogacy in the country.

The health minister will also move the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017. The bill aims at setting up a national commission to regulate the medical sector in the country. It is aimed at ensuring adequate availability of high quality medical professionals in the country and promote cutting edge medical research.

Government has issued an ordinance on 26 September to appoint a board of governors to manage the affairs of now defunct Medical Council of India and the NMC Bill is among those three bills that the govt must pass within six weeks from the first sitting of the winter session to prevent them from expiring.

The other two ordinances in force are the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Ordinance 2018 and the Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018.

READ ALSO | Winter Session 2018: Today in Rajya Sabha

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan will move the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 that seeks to ensure timely redressal and settlement of grievances of consumers.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018 seeks to develop national capital Delhi as an international centre for arbitration.

Lok Sabha may also discuss the issue of damage caused by cyclones Gaja and Titili in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha as sought by Bhartuhari Mehtab and P Venugopal as these members are seeking discussion on the topic for several days.

Lok Sabha will also take up the questions raised by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group ‘C’ of the Lok Sabha list that also includes ministries and work related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These ministries/departments are: work allocated to Prime Minister, department of atomic energy, ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, defence ministry, ministry of external affairs, ministry of railways, ministry of coal, ministry of communications, ministry of development of north-eastern region, ministry of earth sciences, information and technology ministry, ministry of planning, ministry of science and technology, department of space, ministry of statistics and programme implementation.

If the house functions smoothly then the members will be able to ask the questions related to ministry of defence and ministry of external affairs, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to be present in the house on Wednesday.